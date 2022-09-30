Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise [Image 3 of 18]

    U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220930-N-SI601-1382 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and a U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine, lead a formation of ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, operating as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 is conducting a trilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise with the JMSDF and ROK Navy. The operations between the Reagan Strike Group, JS Asahi, and ROKS Munmu The Great, involved operating with a U.S. submarine to enhance interoperability between the nations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 22:58
    Photo ID: 7444759
    VIRIN: 220930-N-SI601-1383
    Resolution: 4696x3126
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    ROK
    submarine
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    tri-lateral

