U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise

220930-N-SI601-1382 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and a U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine, lead a formation of ships assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, operating as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 is conducting a trilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise with the JMSDF and ROK Navy. The operations between the Reagan Strike Group, JS Asahi, and ROKS Munmu The Great, involved operating with a U.S. submarine to enhance interoperability between the nations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

