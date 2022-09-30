Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise [Image 10 of 18]

    U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220930-N-DW158-1216 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), a U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH 976) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119), steam in formation in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, operating as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 is conducting a trilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise with the JMSDF and ROK Navy. The operations between the Reagan Strike Group, JS Asahi, and ROKS Munmu The Great, involved operating with a U.S. submarine to enhance interoperability between the nations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 22:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    ROK
    submarine
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    tri-lateral

