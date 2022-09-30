220930-N-DW158-1386 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), a U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH 976) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119), break formation in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, operating as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 is conducting a trilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise with the JMSDF and ROK Navy. The operations between the Reagan Strike Group, JS Asahi, and ROKS Munmu The Great, involved operating with a U.S. submarine to enhance interoperability between the nations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 22:59 Photo ID: 7444774 VIRIN: 220930-N-DW158-1387 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 969.57 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.