U.S., Republic of Korea, and Japan conduct tri-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise

220930-N-DW158-1319 WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 30, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, hovers in front of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), a U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH 976) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119), as they steam in formation in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, operating as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 is conducting a trilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise with the JMSDF and ROK Navy. The operations between the Reagan Strike Group, JS Asahi, and ROKS Munmu The Great, involved operating with a U.S. submarine to enhance interoperability between the nations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

