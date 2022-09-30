Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Nicolas Island life [Image 8 of 8]

    San Nicolas Island life

    SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220930-N-AS200-0120 – SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 30, 2022) –Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), walks the San Nicolas Island Pier with Lt. Pollard. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 20:50
    Photo ID: 7444648
    VIRIN: 220930-N-AS200-0120
    Resolution: 5392x3595
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Nicolas Island life [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Nicolas Island life
    San Nicolas Island life
    San Nicolas Island life
    San Nicolas Island life
    San Nicolas Island life
    San Nicolas Island life
    San Nicolas Island life
    San Nicolas Island life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Ventura County
    Salem
    Home Town News
    San Nicolas Island
    Sailor in the Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT