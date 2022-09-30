Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Nicolas Island life [Image 2 of 8]

    San Nicolas Island life

    SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220930-N-AS200-0111 – SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 30, 2022) – Air Traffic Controllers observe arrival of helicopters onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), San Nicolas Island. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    This work, San Nicolas Island life [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Ventura County
    US Navy
    San Nicolas Island
    Channel Harbor Islands
    Point Mugu Sea Range

