San Nicolas Island life

220930-N-AS200-0110 – SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 30, 2022) – Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer (CO), Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), right, reviews camp layout with Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, NBVC, left and Cmdr. Keith Buckingham, officer in charge, San Nicolas Island during a CO visit. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

