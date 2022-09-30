San Nicolas Island life

220930-N-AS200-0114 – SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 30, 2022) – Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer (CO), Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center-right, observes coastal conditions with Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, NBVC, center-left, Cmdr. Keith Buckingham, officer in charge, San Nicolas Island (SNI), right and Lt. Padilla, left, during a CO visit. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 20:50 Location: SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, US