San Nicolas Island life

220930-N-AS200-0115 – SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 30, 2022) –Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, chief staff officer Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), tests drinking water at San Nicolas Island. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

