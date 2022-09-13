357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons armament technicians, (left) Airman 1st Class Zamarys Ramirez and (middle) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryanna Hendrickson mount an air-to-ground bomb onto an A-10 Thunderbolt II while (right) Senior Airman Chloe Chavers lifts the bomb at the live ordnance loading area at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. Hendrickson, Chavers and Ramirez were selected to load the bombs together after displaying outstanding teamwork and communication skills with each other during previous loads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7442477 VIRIN: 220913-F-AL288-1133 Resolution: 5260x3757 Size: 790.87 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.