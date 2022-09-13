Senior Airman Chloe Chavers, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons armament technician, inspects air-to-ground bombs prior to performing live ordnance loading area operations on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. LOLA operations consist of loading live ordnance on A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in an authorized area on the flightline, away from people and buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7442466
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-AL288-1003
|Resolution:
|4924x3283
|Size:
|745.24 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
