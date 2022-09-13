Senior Airman Chloe Chavers, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons armament technician, finishes mounting an air-to-ground bomb on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at the live ordnance loading area at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. These bombs were used as part of continual training for both maintainers and pilots to further their skills in projecting airpower anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7442475 VIRIN: 220913-F-AL288-1088 Resolution: 3171x2265 Size: 973.24 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.