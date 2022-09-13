Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA [Image 6 of 8]

    Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Chloe Chavers, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons armament technician, finishes mounting an air-to-ground bomb on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at the live ordnance loading area at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. These bombs were used as part of continual training for both maintainers and pilots to further their skills in projecting airpower anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

