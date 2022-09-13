Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA

    Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons armament technicians, Senior Airman Chloe Chavers and Staff Sgt. Bryanna Hendrickson transport an air-to-ground bomb while Airman 1st Class Zamarys Ramirez prepares to mount the bomb on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at the live ordnance loading area at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. Hendrickson, Chavers and Ramirez were selected to load the bombs together after displaying outstanding teamwork and communication skills with each other during previous loads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Airmen
    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DMAFB
    LOLA

