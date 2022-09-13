Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA

357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons armament technicians, Senior Airman Chloe Chavers and Staff Sgt. Bryanna Hendrickson transport an air-to-ground bomb while Airman 1st Class Zamarys Ramirez prepares to mount the bomb on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at the live ordnance loading area at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. Hendrickson, Chavers and Ramirez were selected to load the bombs together after displaying outstanding teamwork and communication skills with each other during previous loads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

Date Taken: 09.13.2022