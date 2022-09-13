357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons armament technicians, Senior Airman Chloe Chavers and Staff Sgt. Bryanna Hendrickson load an air-to-ground bomb onto a lift truck at the live ordnance loading area at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. LOLA operations consist of loading live ordnance on A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in an authorized area on the flightline, away from people and buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7442468 VIRIN: 220913-F-AL288-1037 Resolution: 4632x2605 Size: 853.42 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bombs away: 357th Fighter Generation Squadron at LOLA [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.