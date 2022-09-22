U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamerson Beverly, 36th Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, does performs a perimeter check on foot at Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Sep. 22, 2022. Members of the Jungle Enforcement Team are specialized in tactical trackinger. They go by completing a course through through the Guam Police Department or Guam Airport Police Swat, which certifies them in cases where they are in a pursuit or doing jungle patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)
|09.22.2022
|09.29.2022 17:57
|7442362
|220923-F-VS136-1063
This work, Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB
