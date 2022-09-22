Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamerson Beverly, 36th Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, does performs a perimeter check on foot at Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Sep. 22, 2022. Members of the Jungle Enforcement Team are specialized in tactical trackinger. They go by completing a course through through the Guam Police Department or Guam Airport Police Swat, which certifies them in cases where they are in a pursuit or doing jungle patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

Date Taken: 09.22.2022