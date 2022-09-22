Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamerson Beverly, 36th Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, finds a discharged shotgun shell during a perimeter check on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sep. 22, 2022. The Jungle Enforcement Team spends about eight hours a day patrolling the jungle looking for tracks, shotgun shells, dead carcasses, trash or people trespassing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

