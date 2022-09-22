Members of the 36th Security Forces Squadron’s Jungle Enforcement Team perform perimeter checks with all-terrain vehicles on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sep. 22, 2022. The JET travels on ATVs because it allows them to go further and maneuver better through the jungle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:57 Photo ID: 7442356 VIRIN: 220923-F-VS136-1009 Resolution: 3599x2024 Size: 1.42 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.