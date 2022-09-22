U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Caw, 36th Security Forces Squadron fire team member, does a perimeter check on foot at Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Sep. 22, 2022. The Jungle Enforcement Team spends about eight hours a day patrolling the jungle looking for tracks, shotgun shells, dead carcasses, trash or people trespassing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7442357
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-VS136-1047
|Resolution:
|4554x3643
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT