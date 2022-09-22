U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alfredo Gutierrez, 36th Security Forces Squadron jungle enforcement squad leader briefs the Jungle Enforcement Team during a perimeter check on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sep. 22, 2022. The JET team was created to help protect areas of the jungle where physical security became less than adequate. Since the JET was activated the numbers of fence cuts, poachers, trespassers and shots fired have gone down significantly, said Gutierrez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:57 Photo ID: 7442358 VIRIN: 220923-F-VS136-1061 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.96 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.