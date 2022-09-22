Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 7]

    Jungle Enforcement Team provides critical protection to Andersen AFB

    YIGO, GUAM

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alfredo Gutierrez, 36th Security Forces Squadron jungle enforcement squad leader briefs the Jungle Enforcement Team during a perimeter check on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sep. 22, 2022. The JET team was created to help protect areas of the jungle where physical security became less than adequate. Since the JET was activated the numbers of fence cuts, poachers, trespassers and shots fired have gone down significantly, said Gutierrez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Andersen AFB
    36th Security Forces Squadron
    Team Andersen
    Poachers
    Jungle Enforcement Team

