Mila Kirilova and her 3-year-old daughter Sofia are presented with an agility set during the Sept. 24 Do It In Pink Aerobathon raffle Sept. 24 at the Solomon Center. Pamela Long, fitness coordinator, broadened the annual event with the raffle where various fitness sets were presented to the winners.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7441736
|VIRIN:
|220924-A-SO154-650
|Resolution:
|3083x2300
|Size:
|627.02 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market [Image 9 of 9], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
