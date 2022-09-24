Mila Kirilova and her 3-year-old daughter Sofia are presented with an agility set during the Sept. 24 Do It In Pink Aerobathon raffle Sept. 24 at the Solomon Center. Pamela Long, fitness coordinator, broadened the annual event with the raffle where various fitness sets were presented to the winners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:02 Photo ID: 7441736 VIRIN: 220924-A-SO154-650 Resolution: 3083x2300 Size: 627.02 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market [Image 9 of 9], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.