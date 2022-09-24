Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market

Pamela Long, fitness coordinator, far right, stretches out with participants of the Do It In Pink Aerobathon for breast cancer awareness Sept. 24 in front of the Fort Jackson Solomon Center. Long and her team conducted a two-hour aerobathon into the multi-event Pawesome Flea Market that included a flea market, Cars and Coffee, 512 Trolley Café, and Blue Ribbon Bake Off competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:02 Photo ID: 7441735 VIRIN: 220924-A-SO154-584 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.43 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0