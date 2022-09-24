Soldiers, civilians, retirees and their Family members gather at the Fort Jackson Solomon Center for the Pawesome Flea Market Sept. 24. The flea market incorporated the Do It In Pink Aerobathon for breast cancer awareness, Cars and Coffee, and the Blue Ribbon Bake Off competition. The event offered a variety of entertainment for the whole family and their pets.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7441732
|VIRIN:
|220924-A-SO154-386
|Resolution:
|3538x2380
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market [Image 9 of 9], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
