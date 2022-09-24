Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market

Soldiers, civilians, retirees and their Family members gather at the Fort Jackson Solomon Center for the Pawesome Flea Market Sept. 24. The flea market incorporated the Do It In Pink Aerobathon for breast cancer awareness, Cars and Coffee, and the Blue Ribbon Bake Off competition. The event offered a variety of entertainment for the whole family and their pets.

