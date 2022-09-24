Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market [Image 2 of 9]

    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A 1949 Chevy Styleline shines under the cloudless sky Sept. 24 at the Solomon Center. Classic car lovers combined their Cars and Coffee event with the Pawesome Flea Market, Do It In Pink Aerobathon and Blue Ribbon Bake Off competition to bring community members from off and on-post together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:02
    Photo ID: 7441733
    VIRIN: 220924-A-SO154-444
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market [Image 9 of 9], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flea market
    Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Solomon Center
    Do It In Pink
    Instillation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    Cars & Coffee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT