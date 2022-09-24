Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market

Bru Ruff, a rescue-turned-therapy dog, did a meet and greet with humans and other dogs during the annual Pawesome Flea Market Sept. 24 at the Solomon Center. The multi-event morning brought community members from on and off-post together to include their pets. Bru is a true member of his military family as he shares his last name with the rest of the Ruff Family.

