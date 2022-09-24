Bru Ruff, a rescue-turned-therapy dog, did a meet and greet with humans and other dogs during the annual Pawesome Flea Market Sept. 24 at the Solomon Center. The multi-event morning brought community members from on and off-post together to include their pets. Bru is a true member of his military family as he shares his last name with the rest of the Ruff Family.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7441734
|VIRIN:
|220924-A-SO154-510
|Resolution:
|4077x2601
|Size:
|529.62 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market [Image 9 of 9], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Communities come together at Pawsome Flea Market
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT