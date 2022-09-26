TLP 22-3 - Take-offs

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft takes-off during Tactical Leadership Programme 22-3 at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain, Sept. 26, 2022. TLP prepares NATO and allied forces’ flight leaders to be mission commanders, lead coalition force air strike packages and provide tactical air expertise to NATO agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

