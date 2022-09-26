TLP 22-3 - Take-offs

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, takes-off in front of a Royal Danish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Tactical Leadership Programme 22-3 at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain, Sept. 26, 2022. TLP prepares NATO and allied forces’ flight leaders to be mission commanders, lead coalition force air strike packages and provide tactical air expertise to NATO agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Location: ALBACETE, ES