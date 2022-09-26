U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, taxi before take-off during Tactical Leadership Programme 22-3 at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain, Sept. 26, 2022. This marks the first time USAFE based F-35s have attended TLP, showcasing the capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter to NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 05:34 Photo ID: 7441223 VIRIN: 220926-F-KG386-1047 Resolution: 7233x4822 Size: 5.64 MB Location: ALBACETE, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TLP 22-3 - Take-offs [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.