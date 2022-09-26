TLP 22-3 - Take-offs

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALBACETE, SPAIN

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Danish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes-off during Tactical Leadership Programme 22-3 at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain, Sept. 26, 2022. During this two week course, NATO and allied forces’ flight leaders are prepared to be mission commanders, lead coalition force air strike packages and provide tactical air expertise to NATO agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    TAGS

    F-16
    Denmark
    22-3
    Tactical Leadership Programme
    TLP
    Los Llanos Air Base

