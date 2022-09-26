Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TLP 22-3 - Take-offs [Image 5 of 15]

    TLP 22-3 - Take-offs

    ALBACETE, SPAIN

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, flies during Tactical Leadership Programme 22-3 at Los Llanos Air Base, Spain, Sept. 26, 2022. This marks the first time USAFE based F-35s have attended TLP, showcasing the capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter to NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 05:32
    Location: ALBACETE, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLP 22-3 - Take-offs [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    22-3
    Spain
    Tactical Leadership Programme
    TLP
    Los Llanos Air Base

