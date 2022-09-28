Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tunisian delegation visits U.S. Africa Command [Image 3 of 6]

    Tunisian delegation visits U.S. Africa Command

    GERMANY

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Chris Lenhart 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. and Tunisian civilian and military leaders take part in the 35th U.S.-Tunisia Joint Military Commission held Sept. 27-28, 2022, at U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. Participants from the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the Tunisian Ministry of Defense discussed security cooperation, institutional capacity building, and Tunisia's role as a regional security leader.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    U.S., Tunisia sign the 35th annual Joint Military Commission

