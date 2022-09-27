Tunisian delegation visits U.S. Africa Command

U.S. and Tunisian civilian and military leaders take part in the 35th U.S.-Tunisia Joint Military Commission held Sept. 27-28, 2022, at U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. Participants from the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the Tunisian Ministry of Defense discussed security cooperation, institutional capacity building, and Tunisia's role as a regional security leader.

