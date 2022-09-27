Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tunisian delegation visits U.S. Africa Command [Image 1 of 6]

    Tunisian delegation visits U.S. Africa Command

    GERMANY

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, deputy commander, U.S. Africa Command, and Tunisian Minister of National Defense Imed Memmiche, during the 35th U.S.-Tunisia Joint Military Commission held Sept. 27-28, 2022, at U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. Participants from the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the Tunisian Ministry of Defense discussed security cooperation, institutional capacity building, and Tunisia's role as a regional security leader.

    This work, Tunisian delegation visits U.S. Africa Command [Image 6 of 6], by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Tunisia sign the 35th annual Joint Military Commission

