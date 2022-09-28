Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Celeste Wallander, and Tunisian Minister of National Defense Imed Memmiche, sign a memorandum of understanding during the 35th U.S.-Tunisia Joint Military Commission held Sept. 27-28, 2022, at U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. The U.S. and Tunisia agreed to continue to work closely together to strengthen their bilateral strategic partnership and achieve mutual strategic interests in accordance with goals of the U.S-Tunisian Roadmap for Defense Cooperation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 04:07 Photo ID: 7441168 VIRIN: 220928-A-D0492-012 Resolution: 5197x4016 Size: 4.56 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tunisian delegation visits U.S. Africa Command [Image 6 of 6], by Chris Lenhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.