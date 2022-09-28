Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF visits Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Naval Station Point Loma, Calif., and Hawaii [Image 10 of 12]

    SECDEF visits Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Naval Station Point Loma, Calif., and Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Charlene Austin are welcomed to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, by Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and his wife Laura, Sept. 28, 2022. Austin arrived in Hawaii after visitng service members in San Diego. While in Hawaii he will meet with key allies in the region and visit Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

