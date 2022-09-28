SECDEF visits Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Naval Station Point Loma, Calif., and Hawaii

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Sgt. Maj. Lacey Lewis, and Col. Thomas Bedell, Commanding Officer, Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022. Austin was in California to visit unmanned surface vehicle techology at Naval Station Point Loma and visit Marines stationed on the base. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

