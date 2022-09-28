SECDEF visits Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Naval Station Point Loma, Calif., and Hawaii

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Charlene Austin are welcomed to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, by Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and his wife Laura, Sept. 28, 2022. Austin arrived in Hawaii after visiting service members in San Diego. While in Hawaii he will meet with key allies in the region and visit Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

