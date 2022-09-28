Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is briefed on Miramar Energy Assurance program by Mick Wascoat Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Energy Manager, Sept. 28, 2022. MCAS has developed its own internal power grid that allows it to manage its own power, even if the area around the base goes dark.(DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 00:25 Photo ID: 7440993 VIRIN: 220928-D-TT977-0314 Resolution: 7911x5274 Size: 19.6 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF visits Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Naval Station Point Loma, Calif., and Hawaii [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.