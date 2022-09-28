Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours the pilot house of Unmanned Surface Vehicle Sea Hunter at Naval Station Point Loma, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7440992
|VIRIN:
|220928-D-TT977-0259
|Resolution:
|7403x4935
|Size:
|15.8 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF visits Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Naval Station Point Loma, Calif., and Hawaii [Image 12 of 12], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT