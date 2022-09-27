U.S. Army and KATUSA Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Headquarters and Headquarters Company place their unit crest on the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Inclusion Cup trophy during the 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at Humphreys Family Theater on Sept. 27, 2022. HHC won first place in the annual competition and received an award for the Best BOSS Inclusion Video, Best Brigade BOSS Board, and Best Battalion BOSS Board in the USAG Humphreys BOSS Program for Fiscal Year 22. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duong Le)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 21:34 Photo ID: 7440848 VIRIN: 220927-A-PR445-1152 Resolution: 5940x3958 Size: 1.77 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Duong Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.