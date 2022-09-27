BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022

U.S. Army Spc. Joe M. Gabbard holds up a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) jersey at the 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony held at Humphreys Family Theater on Sept. 27, 2022. Gabbard received the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal during the ceremony for volunteering over 100 hours of time to support local community initiatives and activities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis)
