The United States Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program hosted their 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at Humphreys Family Theater, Sept. 27, 2022. Awardees were recognized for excellence, dedication, and achievements connected to the BOSS program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 21:36 Photo ID: 7440841 VIRIN: 220927-A-LP279-1119 Resolution: 6422x4183 Size: 3.34 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.