U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon (right), the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted leader, presents an award during the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at Humphreys Family Theater on Sept. 27, 2022. Awardees were recognized for excellence, dedication, and achievements connected to the BOSS program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Courtney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7440843
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-LP279-1134
|Resolution:
|6910x4607
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Courtney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
