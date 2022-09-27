U.S. Army Soldiers watch an end-of-year recap video during the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at Humphreys Family Theater, Sept. 27, 2022. Awardees were recognized for excellence, dedication, and achievements connected to the BOSS program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duong Le)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 21:34
|Photo ID:
|7440847
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-PR445-1048
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BOSS 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Duong Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT