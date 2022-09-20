U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, vice commander of the 62d Airlift Wing, recites the oath of enlistment to U.S. Army recruits inside of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 20, 2022. The enlistment ceremony was delivered in conjunction with a visit from National Football League players from the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7438514
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-TT585-1482
|Resolution:
|3860x5801
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT