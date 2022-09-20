Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 2 of 12]

    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Toby Thompson, left, superintendent of the 62d Operations Group, and Col. David Morales, vice commander of the 62d Airlift Wing, receive a 62d AW Seattle Seahawks jersey from Mike Flood, Seahawks vice president of community outreach, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 20, 2022. The Seahawks showed their appreciation for JBLM service members by participating in military demonstrations, touring the units on base and meeting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:22
    Photo ID: 7438501
    VIRIN: 220920-F-TT585-1184
    Resolution: 5805x3862
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    U.S. Air Force
    Mcchord
    62 AW
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT