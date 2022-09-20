NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Toby Thompson, left, superintendent of the 62d Operations Group, and Col. David Morales, vice commander of the 62d Airlift Wing, receive a 62d AW Seattle Seahawks jersey from Mike Flood, Seahawks vice president of community outreach, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 20, 2022. The Seahawks showed their appreciation for JBLM service members by participating in military demonstrations, touring the units on base and meeting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

