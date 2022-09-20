NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord

U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, vice commander of the 62d Airlift Wing, is coined by Jermaine Kearse, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, from 2012-2016, and a member of the Super Bowl 48 championship team, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 20, 2022. The National Football League players showed their appreciation for JBLM service members by participating in military demonstrations, touring the units on base and meeting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

