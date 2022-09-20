NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord

U.S. service members and their families meet Atlanta Falcons team members during their visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 20, 2022. The National Football League players showed their appreciation for JBLM service members by participating in military demonstrations, touring the units on base and meeting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

