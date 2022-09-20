Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 10 of 12]

    NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members and their families meet Atlanta Falcons team members during their visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 20, 2022. The National Football League players showed their appreciation for JBLM service members by participating in military demonstrations, touring the units on base and meeting service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

    This work, NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    U.S. Air Force
    Mcchord
    62 AW
    2022

