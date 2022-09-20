NFL visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord

U.S. Air Force Col. David Morales, vice commander of the 62d Airlift Wing, recites the oath of enlistment to U.S. Army recruits inside of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 20, 2022. The enlistment ceremony was delivered in conjunction with a visit from National Football League players, from the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

