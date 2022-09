U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joseph Caputo, sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, passes out trays during Chef of the Quarter, MCBH, Sept. 23, 2022. Chef of the Quarter competitions allow an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft, while fostering competition and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7436980 VIRIN: 220923-M-PO052-1006 Resolution: 5819x3879 Size: 2.15 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCBH Chef of the Quarter 2022: Q3 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.