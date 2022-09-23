Marine Corps Base Hawaii Leadership and staff eat the food made during Chef of the Quarter, MCBH, Sept. 23, 2022. Chef of the Quarter competitions allow an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft, while fostering competition and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7436983 VIRIN: 220923-M-PO052-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.47 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCBH Chef of the Quarter 2022: Q3 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.